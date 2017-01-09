99.3 KISS FM - Harrisburg's #1 Hit Music Station
99.3 KISS FM - Harrisburg's #1 Hit Music Station

On-Air Now

The Golden Globes Misspelled John Legend's Name

#Hollywood- Ed Sheeran's #ShapeOfYou was Written for Rihanna!

The Internet Tries To Choose The Newest Member Of Fifth Harmony (PHOTOS)

Sofia Vergara Couldn't Pronounce 'Annual' At Golden Globes & It Was Hilarious...

The Golden Globes After Parties

Here's The Reason Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Broke Up

Ed Sheeran Got A Speeding Ticket After Singing About 'Driving At 90' In New Song

Drake & Future's 'Summer Sixteen' Tour Is Highest Grossing Hip Hop Tour In...

Twitter Thinks Emma Watson's 'Beauty And The Beast' Doll Looks Like Justin...

Jimmy Kimmel Talks New Show 'Big Fan' Featuring Kim Kardashian & Oscars...

David Bowie's 70th Birthday Celebrated With New EP, Music Video

Ben Affleck Talks New Film 'Live By Night'

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel